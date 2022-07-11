Woman, age 20, wanted for Lubbock murder now in custody

Image of Maria Rodriguez from Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, Texas — Maria Rodriguez, 20, was arrested for murder on Sunday according to online jail records.

Rodriguez was wanted for the killing of Michael Rozboril, 35, on Friday near the intersection of 35th Street and Avenue X. At first, police thought this was a hit-and-run call, according to their initial statements.

But later, police said, “The incident was not a hit-and-run collision, but rather an intentional act.”

“Investigators determined Rozboril jumped on the hood of a vehicle following a disturbance with the occupants of the vehicle,” police said. “At some point, Rozboril left the hood of the vehicle and was found deceased”

On Sunday, police released an image of Rodriguez and asked for the public’s help to find her.

Jail records indicated she was arrested in the 5200 block of University Avenue. Her bond amount was not yet listed. Other charges were also listed including possession of a controlled substance.

