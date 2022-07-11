ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Olszewski: Baltimore County won't cooperate with abortion prosecution from other states

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is pictured introducing new police reform legislation in 2020

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County officials said today they won't cooperate with any possible fallout from abortion bans in other states.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski and State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said in a joint statement:

Baltimore County is committed to protecting the right of all women, regardless of where they are from, to access reproductive health care and safe abortion services. The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office will not participate in or assist in the extradition of any person in connection with abortion bans enacted in other states. County Executive Olszewski fully supports State’s Attorney Shellenberger’s position to not criminalize anyone who seeks abortion care in Baltimore County, and will continue to support and protect the HIPAA rights of anyone who receives medical care in our communities. Under Maryland law, access to abortion remains protected, and we are committed to fully upholding these laws and protecting the rights of all women.

Officials throughout Maryland have come out in recent weeks in support of protection for abortion services, in light of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott announced $300,000 to support abortion services last month.

Jack Mcmiillin
1d ago

Who cares what Baltimore Co. thinks or does. Did you ever see the police chief that makes well over $275,000, that should tell you enough.

Reply
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
