Six-Year Old Boy With Autism Found Dead in Pond After Wandering Away From Fair

Blatant racism and antisemitism shook a small city in upstate New York over the weekend when individuals dropped white supremacist pamphlets at private homes, public locations, and places of worship. Early Sunday morning, a member of a largely Black church in predominantly-white Hornell, New York, found a leaflet with the words “Aryan National Army” and an illustration of a skull inside a swastika on the door. The New York Times reported that, by the end of the weekend, cops had found similar leaflets and stickers, some of which featured racial slurs, scattered throughout Hornell and stuck to the entryway of a synagogue. Police said that, before sunrise on Monday, they spotted two men, Dylan Henry and Ryan Mulhollen, distributing leaflets. After searching their homes, police arrested them along with Aubrey Dragonetti. The trio are each charged with 115 counts of a felony hate crime—one count for each pamphlet.

HORNELL, NY ・ 56 MINUTES AGO