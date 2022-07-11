ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Six-Year Old Boy With Autism Found Dead in Pond After Wandering Away From Fair

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Sunday morning, Onnex Thompson-Hall, a 6-year-old boy with autism, ambled away from the Washington County Fairgrounds in upstate New York,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Daily Voice

Missing 13-Year-Old Girl From Stillwater Found Safe

A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Capital District has been found safe. Allison Burns, of Stillwater, had last been seen outside of her home Tuesday morning, July 5, police said. On Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police announced that Burns has been located and is safe. The...
STILLWATER, NY
whdh.com

Parents speak out in case of 15-day-old infant’s death in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - As an investigation into the death of a two-week-old infant continues in New Hampshire, the child’s parents are speaking out. Police are investigating the death of a 15-day-old infant from Hudson who died while receiving treatment in Massachusetts. The parents have told 7NEWS their son...
HUDSON, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
96.1 The Eagle

CNY Woman Had BAC of .28 When Arrested After Hit and Run: NYSP

A Central New York woman is facing several felony charges following an argument that ended with a woman being knocked unconscious after she was struck with a vehicle. That is according to New York State Police who say when troopers arrived on the scene in the town Onondaga late Monday morning, they found 45-year-old Lynn Bowman of Nedrow, NY lying unconscious on W. Roswell Avenue.
NEDROW, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man drowns in Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO — Authorities are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain, near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero yesterday. The victim was identified as Carl “Ernie” Harris, 65, of Claremont, New Hampshire pulled unresponsive from the water by two friends at around 12:20 p.m.
NORTH HERO, VT
TheDailyBeast

New York Trio Slapped With 115 Hate-Crime Charges After Being Busted With Vile Leaflets

Blatant racism and antisemitism shook a small city in upstate New York over the weekend when individuals dropped white supremacist pamphlets at private homes, public locations, and places of worship. Early Sunday morning, a member of a largely Black church in predominantly-white Hornell, New York, found a leaflet with the words “Aryan National Army” and an illustration of a skull inside a swastika on the door. The New York Times reported that, by the end of the weekend, cops had found similar leaflets and stickers, some of which featured racial slurs, scattered throughout Hornell and stuck to the entryway of a synagogue. Police said that, before sunrise on Monday, they spotted two men, Dylan Henry and Ryan Mulhollen, distributing leaflets. After searching their homes, police arrested them along with Aubrey Dragonetti. The trio are each charged with 115 counts of a felony hate crime—one count for each pamphlet.
HORNELL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Drowning#State Forest Rangers#The Times Union
101.5 WPDH

Whack! New York State Man Punched Out While in Court

The prosecutions rests. You may see surveillance footage on the news sometimes of brazen attacks in a courtroom. Things can get very emotional and heated in a court setting when you're dealing with cases such as child custody, or even first degree murder. You've probably even seen a family member of a victim of a heinous crime take justice into their own hands and go after the suspect on trial. Even a judge's stern warnings and the threat of jail time aren't going to stop them.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Kids rescued from mountaintop in Fulton County

Three children are safe after being rescued from the top of a mountain in Fulton County. It started Sunday night in Bleecker on County Route 112. Firefighters say the children — two 9-year-olds and a 6-year-old — got lost in the woods after they wandered away from the camp where they were staying.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Autism
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

One airlifted, another driven to ECMC after Wheatfield crash

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tuesday morning crash in the Town of Wheatfield put two people in the hospital, one airlifted with serious injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Witmer Road at 7:16 a.m. when a 2004 Ford Ranger and a 2006 Honda collided, an early New York State Police investigation revealed.
WHEATFIELD, NY
YourErie

Fight at Waldameer sends one person to the hospital

Update: A person claiming to be a family member of the victim called the station to say that the injured individual received an MRI and cat scan. The results showed that the individual did not suffer any major injury. This individual stated that they are intending to press charges. One person was injured from a […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
abc12.com

4 dead from suspected murder-suicide in Northern Michigan

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police found four people dead from a suspected murder-suicide at a residence in Roscommon County early Sunday. The sheriff's office responded to a home in Roscommon Township around 3:30 a.m. and met two people who found the bodies inside. All four died of gunshot wounds.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
