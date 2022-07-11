Watch: Irish Illustrated 3-2-1 Conference Alignment, not ‘If’ but Where and When?
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley discuss Notre Dame’s future in the ever-changing college football landscape. Subscribe to...247sports.com
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley discuss Notre Dame’s future in the ever-changing college football landscape. Subscribe to...247sports.com
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0