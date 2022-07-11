ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Watch: Irish Illustrated 3-2-1 Conference Alignment, not 'If' but Where and When?

By Jack Freeman
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Tim Prister and Tim O'Malley discuss Notre Dame's future in the ever-changing college football landscape.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Notre Dame Offers Four-Star Quarterback

Notre Dame has extended a new scholarship offer to a quarterback from the class of 2023. In fact, it's the same quarterback Irish Illustrated told its VIP subscribers about Monday morning. During a conversation with head coach Marcus Freeman, Dripping Springs (Texas) high school four-star quarterback Austin Novosad picked up...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Golf.com

2022 Open Championship viewer’s guide: Tee times, TV schedule, streaming, how to watch

The 2022 Open Championship, the fourth and final major of the year, begins this week at the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. Here is our complete Open Championship viewer’s guide for the entire tournament, including full streaming and TV schedules. Tee times for rounds 1 and 2 will be announced shortly and will be reproduced at the bottom of this post.
GOLF
On3.com

Additional details emerge on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten

In a move that seems poised to disrupt college football, USC and UCLA announced they would be leaving the PAC-12 for the Big Ten. Seemingly, this was in response to the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma in 2021. The conference wanted to keep up with the SEC. Meanwhile, the two Los Angeles schools wanted to be in a better position long-term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 2 1#Cbs Sports#College Football#American Football#Notre Dame
247Sports

Conference realignment: SMU has 'had conversations' with Big 12, ACC and Pac-12, per report

With USC and UCLA announcing they would be moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in the near future, conference realignment is in full swing once again. One team looking to be in the mix this go-round is SMU, currently part of the American Athletic Conference. While the Mustangs are not a team getting much attention, they feel good about where they stand in realignment talks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Kansas State could surprise the country in 2022

Five Big 12 teams -- half the conference! -- nabbed first-place votes in the media's preseason poll released last week. The only team that finished in the top six without a first-place vote might be the team to keep an eye on when the season begins ... if you weren't following this wild card already. Evidently, some people are already aware.
KANSAS STATE
On3.com

Dan Patrick makes bold proclamation when addressing Notre Dame's future in SEC, Big Ten expansion

Notre Dame continues to be a hot topic of discussion due to conference realignment happening around the NCAA. They have found themselves being mentioned alongside either the Big Ten or SEC since USC and UCLA’s move out east. Still, the Fighting Irish have seemingly maintained their independent core value in these discussions. According to Dan Patrick, that might not be the case for much longer. It might also be time for the conferences themselves to play dirty if not.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Big Week Earns TJ Power UNC Offer

Coming off a string of big performances at last week's EYBL event in Kansas City, TJ Power received a North Carolina scholarship offer by way of a phone call from UNC head coach Hubert Davis on Monday evening. Power, a 6-foot-8 class of 2023 power forward from Shrewsbury, Mass., recorded...
SHREWSBURY, MA
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods trolls Justin Thomas beautifully during Open practice round

The friendship between golfing legend Tiger Woods and current world number seven, Justin Thomas, continues apace. JT was just four years old when Tiger won his first major – the 1997 Masters – but they have forged an extraordinarily strong friendship over the last few years, so much so that the 15-time major champion commented during last December’s PNC Championship that:
GOLF
247Sports

Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood opens up on Big Ten Conference expansion

Big Ten expansion is on college football's front burner this month following USC and UCLA's move to leave the Pac-12 ahead of the 2024 season. With more teams likely to swap conferences before then, WCIA3 reporter Andy Olson recently asked Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood if he thinks that the Big Ten will reach a point of accepting too many teams into the league.
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

Top 5 prospect Justin Edwards sets commitment date

Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep 5-star forward No. 3 overall prospect Justin Edwards will announce his college decision on Monday, July 25, just after the conclusion of Peach Jam, he announced on Instagram Tuesday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. In late April,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

