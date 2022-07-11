ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poquoson High senior awarded $2,500 Virginia Choral Society music scholarship

By Alton Worley II
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Choral Society has selected Rebecca Imbasciani to receive their $2,500 2022 VCS Music Scholarship Award.

Rebecca Imbasciani is a graduating senior at Poquoson High School and alto vocal captain of Evolution Show Choir. Imbasciani has been in school choirs since the 3rd grade; participating in district choir since 8th grade, All-State Choir her junior and senior year, and Honors Choir her senior year. She is Poquoson High’s Tri-M Music Honors Society historian, a member of the International Thespian Honors Society, and will be playing Justice in Poquoson High’s upcoming musical, “Rock of Ages”. Rebecca is excited to be attending James Madison University in the fall to study Music Theatre.

The Virginia Choral Society (VCS) established the VCS Scholarship Award for a high school graduating senior who desired to continue his/her education with a focus on music performance or education. A second scholarship was added in 2018 , the Ronald D. Darone Memorial Scholarship. This year a single award for Music Scholarship was awarded. The award of $2500 was funded in equal part by the supporters of the Virginia Choral Society and the family of Ronald D. Darone in his memory.

For more information visit: www.vachoralsociety.org .

