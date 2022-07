The Department of Natural Resources is saying people are throwing away so much wasted food it is filling up Wisconsin’s landfills. State officials estimate that 20% of everything at the dump is basically wasted food. D-N-R Solid Waste Coordinator Casey Lamensky tells W-A-O-W/T-V that the decisions you make at home have a big impact as officials work on the food waste problem. He says most of the food was still edible as it was tossed out. That leads to an effort to get people to reduce, reuse, and recycle – through activities like composting.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO