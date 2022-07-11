Ken Thompson Files as Independent

The Liberal City Commission met Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm and after rescinding Resolutions 1628, 1695, and 2131 where all properties have been brought up to code by either abatement or repairs of the structures. Rescinding these resolutions and adopting Resolution 2378 will allow the properties to be sold or developed.
Cheryl Esther Bickerstaff, age 63, went home on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Liberal, Kansas. She was born on October 3, 1958, to Kenneth and Loretta (Cashero) Sallee in Liberal, Kansas. Cheryl graduated Beaver High School in 1976 from Beaver, Oklahoma. She married Clifton Brian Bickerstaff on January 6, 1979....
Our beloved Mother, Ella Rose Koehn, the sixth of thirteen children of Amiel and Hannah (Koehn) Koehn was born on December 24, 1937, in Winton, California. She quietly and peacefully went to her eternal reward at Bethel Home in Montezuma, Kansas, on July 9th reaching the age of 84 years.
Grace Pansy Sleeper, age 88, of Elkhart, Kansas, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton, Kansas. She was born January 2, 1934, in Elkhart the daughter of Fred Francis and Maybelle May (Conard) Craver. Grace grew up in Elkhart and graduated from Elkhart High School. While in...
PreSchool through 8th-grade enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year will take place at the SEWARD COUNTY ACTIVITY CENTER on the following dates:. Tuesday, July 26 – (480 Employees ONLY) 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Wednesday, July 27 – 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Thursday, July 28...
LIBERAL, Kan. – July is National Ice Cream Month and Seward County Community College will once again celebrate the occasion by giving away ice cream all month long!. SCCC will be handing out ice cream, on a first-come, first-serve basis, at various locations, beginning with Liberal Memorial Library, this Wednesday, July 13 at noon.
Jay D. Bloesser, age 82, died July 3, 2022, at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, Ulysses, Kansas. He was born March 1, 1940, in Kingman, Kansas, the son of Lawrence and Sylvia (Brown) Bloesser. Jay grew up at Tribune, KS and graduated from Greeley County High School, he then attended Salt...
The Liberal Bee Jays had 17 hits and three home runs on the way to a 15-3 run rule win over the Colorado Springs Outlaws Tuesday night at UCCS Mountain Lion Park. Colorado Springs had 15 hits and one home run. It marks Liberal’s 12th win in a row. They sweep all five games against the Outlaws this season.
A two vehicle accident has claimed a life. The accident occurred Monday morning at 9:42am, 5.5 miles west of K27 on US 160 in Stanton County. A 2009 GMC semi truck being driven by Zachary Wester, 33, of Moscow KS was westbound on US 160 at approximately mile marker 23.3, and was slowing to turn north onto a service road. A 2006 Chevy Truck being driven by Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, of Pierceville KS, was westbound on US 160 approaching the semi from the rear. Davis struck The semi in the rear and slid to a stop on the north shoulder of US 160 at the entrance to the service road. The Chevy truck then caught on fire with driver one trapped inside.
The Liberal Bee Jays began their five game Colorado road trip with a 14-10 win over the Colorado Springs Outlaws Monday evening at UCCS Mountain Lion Field in Colorado Springs. Liberal built a 10-1 lead before the Outlaws rallied to tie the game at 10-10 in the eighth. Liberal scored four in the ninth to re-take the lead.
A two vehicle accident occurred on Saturday at approximately 6:53am on US Hwy 56 at Road DD in Haskell County. A 2002 Chevy Silverado being driven by Juan Salas Dominguez, 56, of Satanta was heading south on Road DD while a 2012 Dodge Ram being driven by Alfredo Cervantes, 77, of Bellevue Nebraska was westbound on Hwy 56. Dominguez stopped at the stop sign but failed to yield to Cervantes. Cervantes struck Dominguez in the middle of the road. The Dominguez vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road, while Cervantes’ vehicle came to rest in the south ditch.
The Garden City Police Department shares that a week after three girls walked out of juvenile custody, two of them were spotted in south-central Kansas. Around July 6, teenagers Taylor Criswell and Lauren McQuigg were spotted together in Wichita. They were in a gray or silver early 2000's Mercedes. However, the location of fellow 16-year-old, Lucia Hernandez, is unknown, the police department shares on Facebook.
