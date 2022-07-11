ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum set to play at the Masquerade in Atlanta

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen make up the...

PeachFest returns to sweeten up Atlanta’s Peachtree Center

ATLANTA - In case you didn’t know, peaches are kind of a big deal here in Georgia. So, it makes sense that we’d get an entire event dedicated to the famous state fruit — and it also makes sense that it would happen at a place named after it!
ATLANTA, GA
Saxophonist Jackiem Joyner Plays Suite Jazz Series July 14

Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by support from The Suite Food Lounge, 375 Luckie Street in Atlanta's Downtown Entertainment District. The Suite Jazz Series presents Saxophonist Jackiem Joyner on Thursday night, July 14. Doors open at 6:30pm, with dinner and Jazz with Jackiem Joyner and The Suite Jazz Series Band at 7:30pm. More information including reservations are available at 404-577-2500 or at JazzBeat Promotions or eventbrite.com.
ATLANTA, GA
Kennesaw restaurant featured on hit Food Network series

KENNESAW, Ga. - If a restaurant called Forks and Flavors sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it featured on the Food Network hit "Restaurant: Impossible." On the episode — which premiered in May — Chef Robert Irvine helped owners David Wilmott and Darnell Morgan come up with a plan for success at their Kennesaw restaurant. Initially a catering business, the owners say they’d been dreaming of opening a restaurant for a long time, and that the pandemic actually encouraged them to come up with a business plan and finally make the dream a reality.
KENNESAW, GA
New Brookhaven hot spot serves up Carribbean favorites

If you're looking to try out a new restaurant and hungry from some Carribbean food like jerk chicken, it's worth checking out Clutch Restaurant. Owner Lemont Bradley and executive chef Georgia Jewell visited Good Day to show off some of their popular menu items.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
WAGA Anchor Portia Bruner Gets Her Own Show Starting in the Fall

Veteran WAGA anchor Portia Bruner will host her own show, which will be called Portia starting this fall. “Portia will be an exciting, locally-produced addition to our line-up,” said senior vice president and general manager, Bill Schneider. “Fox 5 produces more local news than any other station in Atlanta and this show will extend our commitment to serving the north Georgia community.”
ATLANTA, GA
6 Of The Best Hotspots For Hot Wings In Atlanta

Any self-respecting Atalian knows that one of the staples of our city are the hot wings! So naturally, we had to create the ultimate guide to a few of the best wing spots Georgia has to offer!. 6 Best Hot Wing Spots in Atlanta. The Bando. Location: 3050 MLK Jr....
ATLANTA, GA
Back-to-school event to offer free haircuts, school supplies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - To help families prepare for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year, The Confess Project, America’s first mental health awareness movement servicing the Black community, will be hosting a Back-To-School Block Party on July 31. The event is intended to raise mental health awareness in the Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
Covington: Top 6 Best Places to Visit in Covington, Georgia

Why are so many movies filmed in Covington Georgia?. Covington is determined to be the best place in the south to call “home”. The community is made up of families. Discover why Covington should become your next destination. Covington is the perfect place to go if you want to enjoy a good meal, shop for a while, or simply take in the sights.
COVINGTON, GA
Spirit Airlines flight catches fire on landing at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight from Tampa to Atlanta Sunday morning are safe after the plane caught fire during the landing process, airport officials said. Video shows flames and smoke coming from underneath Spirit Airlines flight 383 after it landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. According to...
ATLANTA, GA
Adult clubs to get green light to hire off-duty Atlanta police officers

ATLANTA - Adult clubs in Atlanta soon will get the green light to pay police officers to provide security. Darin Schierbaum, the interim chief, said he will change the decades-old policy prohibiting off-duty extra jobs for these establishments. Marci Collier Overstreet, a member of the council, argued it is unfair...
ATLANTA, GA

