Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum set to play at the Masquerade in Atlanta

KENNESAW, Ga. - If a restaurant called Forks and Flavors sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it featured on the Food Network hit "Restaurant: Impossible." On the episode — which premiered in May — Chef Robert Irvine helped owners David Wilmott and Darnell Morgan come up with a plan for success at their Kennesaw restaurant. Initially a catering business, the owners say they’d been dreaming of opening a restaurant for a long time, and that the pandemic actually encouraged them to come up with a business plan and finally make the dream a reality.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO