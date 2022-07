Have Breakfast at Tiffany's! Cozy Studio at The Tiffany! Great Dupont Location on 16th near U Street! Centrally located - You can have breakfast at Tiffany's every morning in this cozy unfurnished studio. Great location, On the main level in a beautiful historic building. The unit has a cooktop and a small refrigerator. Bathroom with vanity, shower/tub. . Washer and Dryer in the lower level of the building along with extra storage space. Window A/C unit. The unit faces 16th street NW. a block from the U Street Corridor and a short walk to 14th Street Restaurants. Close to 2 Metro Stations U street/Cardoza (Green & Yellow) and Dupont Circle (Red). Street Parking.

