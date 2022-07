(Shenandoah) -- Several Shenandoah churches are banding together to assist those in the community through providing access to needed meals. The city's Congregational, First Christian, Emmanuel Lutheran, St. John's Episcopal, and First Presbyterian fellowships are putting on their first-ever "Room at the Table." The joint event is intended as a way to provide a free meal to residents and help relieve some financial burden they may be facing. Rick Sleyster, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, says that attendees can fill up both on food and information about additional resources available to them.

