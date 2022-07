The first day of school for all Johnson City Schools will be Wednesday, August 3. Both Indian Trail Middle School and Liberty Bell Middle School will begin their school days at 7:40 a.m. along with Science Hill High School. All elementary schools will start their school days at 8:15 a.m. All Johnson City Schools will be closed on Thursday, August 4, for Election Day, and students will return to school on Friday, August 5.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO