Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber was recently named to the NL All-Star team. However, the slugger is having an up-and-down season. On one hand, Schwarber is slashing just .219/.332/.524 as of this story’s publication. On the other hand, Schwarber leads the NL in home runs with 28, and trails only Aaron Judge for most homers in all of MLB. And those homers have landed Kyle Schwarber in the 2022 Home Run Derby.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO