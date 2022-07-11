ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

1 killed, 1 injured in weekend dog attack

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – One man died and another was injured over the weekend in a dog attack.

The incident happened between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of San Francisco Avenue , located in the Penrose neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 62-year-old man suffering from “significant bodily wounds.” The investigation revealed the man was “possibly attacked by pit bulls.” Officers then found a 92-year-old man in a nearby alley suffering from dog bites. The 92-year-old was taken to the hospital.

Animal Control took three pit bulls into custody. The Medical Examiner and the Animal Control Division are handling the ongoing investigation.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

