Gas prices are falling nationwide and likely to continue falling as crude oil costs drop. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.81 in Syracuse, down 11 cents in the past two weeks and 14 cents from a month ago. At least five local gas stations are selling regular gas for less than $4.50 per gallon as of Monday, according to according to GasBuddy.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO