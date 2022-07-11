ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Convicted killer of former LSU basketball player found dead in prison

By Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago
Dyteon Simpson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) —An inmate died inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday night.

Dyteon Simpson, 23, was found to be unresponsive around 8 p.m. and declared dead later in the evening.

Simpson was recently sentenced to life in prison for the murder of former LSU basketball player, Wayde Sims.

Simpson was in an inmate line when the discovery was made and “medical staff responded and rendered aid,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary toxicology report from the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office indicated the possible presence of Fentanyl in Simpson’s body.

Investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy on Dyteon Simpson before declaring an official cause of death.

EBRSO says the investigation into the passing of Simpson and possible contraband remains ongoing.

