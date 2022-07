SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman died nearly a week later after being shot in Springfield on Sunday, July 3rd. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 3:30 a.m. on July 3rd, officers were called to the intersection of Terrence and State streets for a gun call and a ShotSpotter Activation. They were told a group of people was fighting. When officers arrived, they saw several cars were damaged by gunfire and damage consistent with a bat or similar object.

