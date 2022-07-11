ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

IDENTIFIED: Victims named in Fresno double homicide

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLevL_0gbePU6x00

FRESNO, Calif. (

) – Authorities have identified the two people who were shot and killed Friday night.

Fresno Police officers say 21-year-old Stacy Zurita and 25-year-old Raul “Bobby” Nunez was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTLND_0gbePU6x00
Photo of 25-year-old Raul “Bobby” Nunez provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators say that a disturbance between two groups of people began near the intersection of Eighth Street and Iowa Avenue when a sedan was driving through when the shots were fired.

The vehicle fled the scene after the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone who has information to contact the Fresno Police Department.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

