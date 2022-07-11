IDENTIFIED: Victims named in Fresno double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (

) – Authorities have identified the two people who were shot and killed Friday night.

Fresno Police officers say 21-year-old Stacy Zurita and 25-year-old Raul “Bobby” Nunez was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m.

Photo of 25-year-old Raul “Bobby” Nunez provided by the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators say that a disturbance between two groups of people began near the intersection of Eighth Street and Iowa Avenue when a sedan was driving through when the shots were fired.

The vehicle fled the scene after the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone who has information to contact the Fresno Police Department.