A bit of moisture flared up overnight to our west and north, giving some sporadic shower activity to parts of Ohio. This morning we may see a few lingering showers in far SW or south central OH, but otherwise are embarking on a dry pattern to finish this week and start the weekend. We will turn out partly to mostly sunny and dry today, and then stay sunny and dry through Saturday. One hiccup may come tomorrow night, as a few scattered showers try to come off of Lake Erie into northern tier counties of the state. Those showers are not significant, and will be mostly a few hundredths to a few tenths and only 30% coverage. The entire rest of the period and state will be dry.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO