In northeast Indiana, Noble County is working on ways to develop the talent pipeline needed for its rapidly evolving manufacturing sector. Economic development officials will soon open an Industry 4.0 lab at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. Be Noble Inc., formerly known as Noble County Economic Development Corp., says the facility will help students and adults learn the necessary skills to adapt to new technologies being used in the manufacturing sector.

NOBLE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO