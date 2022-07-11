ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: NBA execs believe Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will be available for trade 'at some point'

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q0zTu_0gbePIlT00
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The word from Windhorst contradicts recent reports regarding Mitchell's status on the trade market.

In early July, it was reported that the Jazz had "shut down" teams who were inquiring about the 25-year-old. On Saturday, Utah's general manager Justin Zanik said "there's no intent" to trade Mitchell.

The Louisville product finished the 2021-22 regular season by averaging 25.9 points, a career-high 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 1.5 steals, while posting a .448/.355/.853 shooting line. Mitchell registered averages of 25.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds across the team's six-game first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#The Dallas Mavericks
AllLakers

Lakers: Has LA Unearthed a Pair of Undrafted Gems?

A lot of noise has surrounded the Lakers during the off-season, but the draft remained quiet with the Lakers only pick coming in the 2nd round (35th overall) in the form of Michigan St. swingman Max Christie. However, Laker fans have a lot to be excited about with their new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Says He Would Have 'Cooked' Michael Jordan In His Prime

Ja Morant says if he were born a few decades earlier ... he would've given Michael Jordan hell on the basketball court -- saying he straight up would've "cooked" His Airness in his prime. Morant made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week ... after...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Poses With Serena Williams And His Brothers In Epic Picture: "So Much Legacy In One Photo."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the world today when it comes to basketball. The Greek Freak is at the peak of his powers and has won multiple MVPs, a Finals MVP, and a DPOY. While the Milwaukee Bucks lost in the second round of the playoffs this season, Giannis is still at the top of the game. Things are popping for him off the court as well, with a movie about his family's journey recently hitting theatres.
NBA
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy