Report: NBA execs believe Jazz star Donovan Mitchell will be available for trade 'at some point'

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The word from Windhorst contradicts recent reports regarding Mitchell's status on the trade market.

In early July, it was reported that the Jazz had "shut down" teams who were inquiring about the 25-year-old. On Saturday, Utah's general manager Justin Zanik said "there's no intent" to trade Mitchell.

The Louisville product finished the 2021-22 regular season by averaging 25.9 points, a career-high 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and a career-high 1.5 steals, while posting a .448/.355/.853 shooting line. Mitchell registered averages of 25.5 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds across the team's six-game first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.