Mariah Carey Slays In A Custom Dolce And Gabbana Dress At The Brand’s Alta Mode Show

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty


Mariah Carey lives life under the radar, but she likes to step out and make a statement every now and then. The vocal genius and award-winning singer decided to re-emerge for a bit of front-row action at the 2022 Dolce and Gabbana Alta Mode show in Sicily, Italy.

The 52-year-old icon took to Instagram to show off her custom Dolce and Gabbana dress, as she posed with other show attendees.

Carey’s printed floor-length dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a train that flowed behind her. She accessorized the look with a fan and a jeweled headband. Although the original design of the dress was styled with a floral headdress, the singer opted for a bedazzled headband to go with her big, teased hair. Diandre Tristan and Lucio Di Rosa styled the entire look.

The legendary singer knows a thing or two about serving looks, and this occasion was no different. The ultra-feminine and dainty mother of two reigns supreme when it comes to creating dazzling style moments. She’s. huge fan of long, form-fitting silhouettes that accentuates her bust area, and gives her the illusion of an hourglass shape. This ensemble is right up her alley, and we love it! What do you think?

