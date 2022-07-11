ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

After Bucking AIPAC Line, Rep. Sean Casten Returned $50,000 to Right-Leaning Pro-Israel Donors

By Austin Ahlman
The Intercept
The Intercept
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a sign that the conservative pro-Israel groups that backed his campaign may have made a risky bet, Federal Election Commission records show Illinois Rep. Sean Casten, who recently ousted left-wing colleague Marie Newman in a heated primary, returned nearly $50,000 in contributions from donors of Pro-Israel America PAC....

theintercept.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ari Fleischer: When Biden announces he's not re-running, every Democrat will jump into the water

Ari Fleischer discussed how every Democrat will "jump into the water" for 2024 if President Biden announces he will not run for re-election on "The Ingraham Angle." ARI FLEISCHER: It's been a long time since the Democrats reached down to the ranks of their governors for a candidate. You have to go back to 1996. Bill Clinton was the last governor who became the Democratic nominee. They liked senators in 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, '16, ‘20. They all nominated senators or former senators. But let me remind you, in the 2019, 2020 cycle, 28 Democrats ran for president in ’19 and '20, four of them were governors or former governors.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s lawyer is talking to the feds

BREAKING — “Former President DONALD TRUMP’s attorney JUSTIN CLARK interviewed with federal investigators two weeks ago, the Justice Department revealed in a court filing early Monday morning, a significant development that could reverberate in multiple investigations facing Trump’s inner circle.” More from Kyle Cheney. THE...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Palestine, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Casten
Person
Marie Newman
Person
Dan Lipinski
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

President Biden Sells Out To China

Story #1: The Biden administration sells your fuel to China. Story #2: Texas Governor Greg Abbott fails to declare an invasion, and guarantees himself a ringside seat to Desantis v. Newsom. Story #3: Baker Mayfield & Kevin Durant. Two trades, and one star goes down.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aipac#Election State#Pac#Democratic Primaries#Politics Federal#Election Federal#Pro Israel America Pac#Capitol Hill#Republicans#Christian
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader offers to testify before Jan 6 committee amid claims group had ’death list’

The leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia wants to testify before the January 6 committee as long as he’s allowed to do so live and in person. Stewart Rhodes, who is in jail awaiting trial on seditious conspiracy charges for his role in the attack on the US Capitol, wants to “confront” the panel, his attorney James Bright told Politico. On Friday, the Justice Department released new details of the extensive planning it alleges Mr Rhodes and eight other members of the Oath Keepers carried out in the lead up to the January 6 riot.In a court filing,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

What started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own. After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convicted the very next week.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Republicans' Worst-Case Scenario for the Midterms

The Republicans are heading into November's midterms with high hopes they will manage to flip enough seats in the House and the Senate to regain control of both chambers. Historically, the party in the White House almost always sees losses in the midterm elections, especially the first one they encounter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Veracity Report

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.
POLITICO

The New Trump Documentary Shows Us Exactly What He’s So Good At

Joanna Weiss is a POLITICO Magazine contributing editor and the editor of Experience magazine, published by Northeastern University. Spoilers first: When it comes to breaking news, “Unprecedented,” the new documentary series about the Trump family that’s streaming on Discovery Plus, is kind of a nothingburger. Despite the hype about deep access to Donald Trump and his three oldest children after the 2020 election — a possibility so tantalizing that it earned filmmaker Alex Holder a subpoena from the House committee investigating January 6 — there are few stunning revelations or exciting hot-mic moments. Yes, Holder sits down with the Trumps for extended interviews and trails them into campaign events, but everyone is on guard throughout: cagey, polite, careful with their words. Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric decline to speak about the day the Capitol was stormed. Even Trump himself, once the undisputed king of Twitter all-caps, states his grievances with a calm and measured voice: “I assumed it would be a straight-up election and it wasn’t. It was very unfair.”
POTUS
The Intercept

The Intercept

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

 https://theintercept.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy