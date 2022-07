Just after 2:00 in the morning on Saturday Sterling Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East 3rd Street. Officers say 32-year-old Aaron Cox of Odessa Texas was arrested for State Citations of Failure to Signal Away from a Curb, Failure to signal no less than 100 feet before turning, operating an uninsured vehicle and No Valid Driver’s License. Cox was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

ODESSA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO