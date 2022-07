ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven M. Rhodes, age 49, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, in his home, with his family at his side. Steven was born March 17, 1973. He was a people person who enjoyed life. Steven enjoyed music fast food and animals. He had a smile and a giggle that could warm any heart.

ALLIANCE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO