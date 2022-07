Kathryn Wisinger, Sarah Crawford talk summer activities at the Putnam Co Library. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks with Kathryn Wisinger, Director of the Putnam County Library, and Library Assistant Sarah Crawford. They discuss the various branches of the Putnam County Library, some of the summer offerings that the library has done in the past, and are currently offering including a LEGO challenge, and Spanish classes for kids, as well as the programs that they offer to promote literacy and fluency with different languages.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO