Morrisdale man accused of sexually assaulting child

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale man is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 multiple times over the past eight months, according to police.

State Police were called June 23 to a home in Graham Township for a report of a disturbance. 32-year-old William Kempf was accused of assaulting the young girl four times since December 2021. The girl reported to police that Kempf would rub under her clothes and would watch porn on his phone while making her sit on his lap.

During the most recent incident, Kempf reportedly locked two people out of the house so he could continue assaulting the girl in the bathroom without anyone knowing.

Kempf is now facing numerous indecent assault charges as well as attempted aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

He was placed in Clearfield County Prison on $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.