ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

HGTC hopes to ease shortage of diesel mechanics with expanded program for students

By Maya Lockett
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228tLB_0gbeKx7b00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) —The ongoing shortage of diesel technicians is a top concern for repair shops as the industry experiences a decline in qualified candidates, and Horry Georgetown Technical College is taking steps to help alleviate the problem.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the industry will add 28,100 openings for diesel service technicians and mechanics each year from 2020 to 2030.

HGTC’s new diesel engine technician facility, which is expected to be ready for students in August, will have more than 5,000 square feet.

Scott Nelson, service manager at C&G auto in Myrtle Beach, said the need for quality diesel mechanics in the area is huge. He added that he already has had to start hiring employees out of high school and provide training.

“There’s very few in the Myrtle Beach or Horry County area,” he said. “A lot of times we’re sending things out to Florence to get done because they are already busy due to the shortage.”

Sending customers’ vehicles to other counties increases the price tag on maintence, he said.

Local mechanic shops already depend on the popular diesel mechanic training program at HGTC to help alleviate the labor shortages. The expanded program will have a new building, additional instructors and more open slots for students.

However, the program still has a waiting list of more than two semesters.

Jeff Ball, the chair of advanced manufacturing at HGTC, said the expansion will allow the school to double its graduating classes and help fill up vacant mechanic positions throughout the area.

“They’re more and more companies getting into the diesel technology repair because of the demand, and many companies in our area come to our school to specifically hire students out of our program immediately,” Ball said.

With the cost of gas and the impact of inflation, Nelson said people are not willing to travel to Myrtle Beach from surrounding cities for work. He said he is the excited about the expansion at HGTC and hopes that graduates stay in the area.

“The more mechanics and diesel mechanics in this area that knows what they’re doing is going to totally bring down the cost while we see the cost of parts rising, labor costs are rising,” he said. “Trying to mitigate those with people that know what they’re doing out of school is going to help us fix things a lot faster and get it done the right way the first time.”

HGTC said the expansion will allow it to increase enrollment by 35 students, drastically lowering the wait list. Tuition at HGTC will be free for the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools updates bus plan for gated communities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools updated its website Tuesday after it said school buses would no longer enter gated communities. Editor’s note: The district’s website initially said buses wouldn’t enter gated communities, but was later updated to state that buses would enter gated communities, but not “without dedicated security personnel or an […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechanics#Diesel Engine#C G
crbjbizwire.com

MUSC Alumna Launches Lawson Family Dentistry in Conway

Conway, S.C. - Medical University of South Carolina alumna Dr. Cara Coleman Lawson has reimagined an existing dental practice in Conway, S.C. Dr. Lawson and her team have redeveloped and renamed the dental practice formerly known as Carolina Center for Advanced Dentistry. The Lawson Family Dentistry team strives for dental...
CONWAY, SC
spartanburg.com

GreenGasUSA, Mercedes-Benz, McCall Farms Expand Carbon-Friendly Commitment in SC

Local and international companies in South Carolina are working together to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions – a model for industry-led climate solutions. The Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in Ladson, South Carolina, is now using renewable natural gas (RNG) converted by Charleston-based GreenGasUSA from methane captured at the McCall Farms commercial vegetable cannery in Effingham, South Carolina.
EFFINGHAM, SC
WBTW News13

Recycled plastics used in Myrtle Beach boardwalk project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The new boards replacing the old, pine ones along the Myrtle Beach boardwalk are made from recycled materials, an eco-friendly fact that has left some people pleasantly surprised. “I think it’s really cool, and sustainability is important to us,” said Amy Jones, who was vacationing with her family from Indiana. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
wach.com

Horry County offers bounty for hunting beavers, providing front paws for verification

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews in Horry County are working to clear an area in Longs known for beaver-related blockages and need volunteers for the Beaver Bounty Program. The program's purpose is "not to eliminate beavers but to effectively reduce their numbers to minimize the damage inflicted by the dams that they create," according to the Horry County Government website.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Audra’s Top Finds from the City Center Farmers Market in Florence

With summer in full swing, now is the time to head out to your local farmers market. Here are the top reasons to visit yours this week. You get fresh, local foods, it’s a farm to table literally. It’s good for your health as produce and foods are minimally processed. You will find wider varieties and seasonal products. It’s affordable. Due to shorter travel you get more bang for your buck. It’s supports family farmers and you know where your food is coming from. You’re helping the environment. Shopping is more social there. It’s a great place to meet friends and connect with your local growers and small business crafters. Shopping your local farmers market supports the local economy, putting your money goes back into the community.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County crews removing beaver dams in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County crews have been working in the Longs area to remove several beaver dams, officials said. “The crew is currently trying to open the channel and remove debris blocking the water flows,” county officials said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “The Stormwater Department also has a USDA contractor on […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
nrcolumbus.com

First tenants moving into Logistics Park; second building planned

The first businesses are moving into the International Logistics Park along U.S. 74-76 on the Brunswick-Columbus border – a development that is finally creating jobs and investment after more than a decade in the making. Two of three tenants are starting to occupy a 150,660 square-foot building in the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

58K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy