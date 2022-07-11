ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The best ways to conserve energy and avoid rolling blackouts

By Ashtin Wade
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Sunday, July 10th the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a conservation appeal to Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily converse electricity from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11th.

According to ERCOT, this notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more. Over the last 14 years, ERCOT has issued more than four dozen conservation appeals to manage grid operations successfully.

Through this, ERCOT encourages all-electric customers to conserve energy through the limited hours of 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 11th.

One way people can help conserve energy is by turning up their AC 5° when they are gone for more than 4 hours according to the Power to Save Texas.

Between the hours of 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. thermostats should be kept at 78° or higher.

Power to Save Texas also shares that any washers, dryers it dishwashers should be run in the morning before people leave for work or after 7 p.m.

When cooking, it is best to use a microwave, slow cooker, or outdoor grill. Ovens and stoves heat the house causing the AC to work harder to maintain a cool temperature.

It is also important to unplug everyday devices. Although the item may be turned off, remaining plugged in generates heat. Plus, unplugging devices when they aren’t being up can save up to $40 a year.

“Remember that every device matters and every device that is not needed is still a drain on the power grid no matter how small, it all adds up,” said City of San Angelo Emergency Management Coordinator Jerry Huffman. “Most people just don’t think about or realize how much power they are using each hour of the day and much of it is not necessary, remember if we want to have power later we need to save power now.”

Huffman also reminds people to do anything that can be done later in the evening when the power demand is less.

