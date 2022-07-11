ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Starbucks Giving 50% Off Discount on Cold Drinks Every Tuesday in July

By TheOlympiaDShow
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago
Source: Chris Hondros / Getty

Need your coffee to get the day started? Well, get a load of this limited Starbucks deal.

Starbucks is giving Rewards loyalty members 50% off one handcrafted cold beverage every Tuesday in July with an offer in its app at participating locations.

The rare discount comes after the company announced raising “prices several times to address increasing inflationary pressures” within the last year.

The deal excludes ready-to-drink, bottled beverages, and alcohol and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts, according to the offer’s fine print.

There’s a limit of one discount per person. The offer is not valid for delivery.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Starbucks Giving 50% Off Discount on Cold Drinks Every Tuesday in July was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Disturbing Reason Starbucks Is Closing More Than A Dozen Stores

Starbucks has come a long way since its first opening in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1971. It's now the largest coffee company in the world, claiming a 40% share of the coffee market in the U.S., per World Coffee Portal. In the States alone, the coffee chain employs roughly 138,000 people, down drastically from around 346,000 pre-pandemic, per Macrotrends.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Alcohol#Food Drink#Starbucks Giving#Cold Drinks
Mashed

The Unexpected Industry That Toppled Starbucks Sales In 2022

No one can deny Starbucks' prowess as the U.S.'s biggest coffeehouse chain in terms of both 2021 sales volume ($21.3 billion, via CompareCamp) and current U.S. store count (15,450, as of February 2022, via BaristaJoy). In fact, we couldn't help but notice MJ Biz Daily recently went so far as to treat Starbucks as an industry unto itself when the cannabis/hemp industry-focused media outlet recently compared the size of Starbucks with the size of various industries by their respective sales volumes. Among other compelling data points to be gleaned from MJBD's analysis is that Starbucks sales in the U.S. actually exceed the entire U.S. salty snacks industry more than three times over.
DRINKS
Kristen Walters

Popular Florida restaurant closes abruptly after 12 years

A popular restaurant in Florida recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over a decade. Simply Sara's, a popular restaurant in Ortega, Florida, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over 12 years.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

How to get a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven today

Whether or not it’s a hot one in your neck of the woods today, you’re free to cool down with a treat from a now-nonagenarian convenience store. "Free" being the operative word. July 11 is known colloquially as Slurpee Day (because it’s 7/11, get it?), and to celebrate,...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Panera Bread Product Recalled

One product is being recalled, according to a new notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The food in question is Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which is not sold in the chain's restaurants. That distinction means that Panera Bread in-store customers can rest easy. However, it is sold in grocery stores, so those who are fans of the brand's at-home offerings should read ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Mail

Starbucks will permanently close 16 of its stores in woke cities across the US - including in Seattle, Los Angeles, Portland, Philadelphia and DC - after staff are accosted by customers high on drugs

Starbucks is shuttering more than a dozen stores due to reports of rife drug use and disturbances by brazen members of the public at the popular cafés. The planned closures, announced Monday, will see 16 stores closed in several cities across the country - all set in left-leaning locales.
PORTLAND, OR
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are On Sale Now on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why the Amazon Prime Day deals on the waterproof version of the celeb-approved Birkenstocks have our attention. Now, on Amazon Prime Day 2022, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale to complete your outfits this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Tons of Breezy Summer Dresses Are on Sale for Up to 43% Off at Amazon Today

While Amazon Prime Day is known for its incredible deals on big-ticket home and tech items, the sale is also a great time to stock up on new clothes for less. This year, the savings on summer dresses are already off the charts ahead of the main event, and we rounded up 10 customer-loved Amazon sundresses for up to 43 percent off.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food & Wine

Starbucks Stops Selling Its New Chicken Sandwich, Denies Claims It Made People Sick

Popeyes didn't invent the fast food chicken sandwich. McDonald's has had a chicken sandwich since the 1980s. Instead, Popeyes' viral success left every other chain jumping on the bandwagon to hopefully capitalize off this surge in demand. And yet, if creating a mindblowing chicken sandwich was easy, Popeyes' sandwich probably wouldn't have seemed so extraordinary in the first place.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Food And Kitchen Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Amazon Prime Day is a dream come true for people who like to start holiday shopping really early. Or, if you celebrate Christmas in July, it arrives at exactly the right time to get gifts at a heavy discount. The first Prime Day was on July 15, 2015, and now, it might as well be a holiday in honor of people who love to shop (via Amazon). It also serves as an excuse for people to treat themselves to an appliance they have been wanting for a long time.
SHOPPING
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy