Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour For Mental Health Break

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Shawn Mendes recently postponed his tour because he needs a mental health break.

Shawn said, “I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

For now, the tour pause is for the next three weeks, including the Charlotte show.

He continued, “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

He added, “As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love, you guys.”

Do you think it is right for your employer to ask you why you need time off? Do you think companies should provide more mental health days for their employees?

