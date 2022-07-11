ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland man fatally shot in city’s Lee Miles neighborhood, police say

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Friday in the city’s Lee Miles neighborhood, police said....

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Police investigate multiple shots fired in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several shootings in Warren were reported over the last few days. On Friday, a 25-year-old man said that he woke up at about 6:10 a.m. to find that his Austin Avenue NW house had been shot. The bullet traveled through his wall and into his TV. The man said he went to bed around 10 p.m. Frida, but he didn’t hear any gunfire throughout the night.
WARREN, OH
News-Herald.com

Reward offered for information on Richmond Heights fatal hit and run

A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with the July 5 fatal hit and run that left Dawit Bukele dead in Richmond Heights. Richmond Heights police officers were dispatched to Highland Road near Trebisky around 10:30 p.m. Officers found Bukele unresponsive. Due to debris found at the scene, investigators...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland RTA Police arrest chase suspect following carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority reported a carjacking that happened this morning at their Brookpark station. GCRTA Transit Police said they were able to locate the vehicle. They noted that a male suspect was taken into custody on Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Car plows into building in Clark-Fulton neighborhood in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A female was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition after plowing into a building located at West 25th and Meyer Avenue Tuesday. The accident happened about 7:50 pm. According to police, the building is vacant. The cause of the crash is not known at this...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man dies after being shot on the city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died after being shot in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood late Monday. According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in the 1100 block of E. 176th Street around 11 p.m. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Dionte...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#University Hospitals#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Police: Euclid teen missing since July 4

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police have asked the community’s help to find a missing teen. 17-year-old Whitney White has been missing since July 4 after leaving her home and not returning, according to a department Facebook post. Police also said Whitney is not answering her cell phone. Anyone...
EUCLID, OH
News-Herald.com

Bay Village Police: Cleveland TV weatherman assaulted by adult son

Award winning Cleveland weatherman Jon Loufman was assaulted by his adult son on July 9, according to a news release from the Bay Village Police Department. Loufman works at WOIO-TV, Channel 19, and has been on Cleveland airwaves for years. Police were called to his home in the 31000 block...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

7 displaced after Cleveland house fire, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police reported a house fire that took place on East 128th Street south of St. Clair. They said that the fire was unintentional, and that the house was occupied at the time of the fire. According to Cleveland Fire, the fire started on the upper...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals arrest Ohio man suspected in dog fighting ring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of an Ohio man suspected in a dog fighting ring. U.S. Marshals said Ronald Smith, 39, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. on July 12. U.S. Marshals said Smith was found in Akron. Smith was wanted on the following charges,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Woman wanted after robbing Cleveland Family Dollar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted by the Cleveland Police Department after robbing a Cleveland Family Dollar. The theft happened on June 29 at the Family Dollar located at 11630 Lorain Ave., according to a department Facebook post. The woman was caught on surveillance video robbing the store...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
78K+
Followers
75K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy