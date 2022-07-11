Cleveland man fatally shot in city’s Lee Miles neighborhood, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several shootings in Warren were reported over the last few days. On Friday, a 25-year-old man said that he woke up at about 6:10 a.m. to find that his Austin Avenue NW house had been shot. The bullet traveled through his wall and into his TV. The man said he went to bed around 10 p.m. Frida, but he didn’t hear any gunfire throughout the night.

