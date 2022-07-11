ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet On Sunday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2kc9_0gbeKWU600

On Sunday night, Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

Mitchell: "Lost ya to the game I gotta face that"

The All-Star shooting guard had another phenomenal season, but the Jazz continue to come up short in the NBA Playoffs.

They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round in six games, while Luka Doncic did not even play in the first three games of the series.

This offseason, the Jazz traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so the organization is going through big changes right now.

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire NBA but lost in the second-round to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
FastBreak on FanNation

Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update. "The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said. Durant and the Nets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Dallas Mavericks#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Boston Celtics#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Longtime Spurs fixture makes stunning decision to leave team

Gregg Popovich is set to lose one of his most trusted lieutenants. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Monday that longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant Chip Engelland will be leaving the team upon the conclusion of his contract. Engelland has been a fixture for the Spurs, serving in their organization since 2005 (including during their 2007 and 2014 titles).
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Has LA Unearthed a Pair of Undrafted Gems?

A lot of noise has surrounded the Lakers during the off-season, but the draft remained quiet with the Lakers only pick coming in the 2nd round (35th overall) in the form of Michigan St. swingman Max Christie. However, Laker fans have a lot to be excited about with their new...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FastBreak on FanNation

Russell Westbrook Sends Out 2 Viral Tweets On Monday

On Monday, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook sent out two tweets from his Twitter account. Westbrook: "My mom is who first got me into fashion & nobody can shop & find a deal like her! This shoe is inspired by her & all the times we would go shopping at all the Swap Meets in la. She had a favorite line that I still use lol…”WE CANT BE THAT PRICE”."
NBA
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy