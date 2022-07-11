Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet On Sunday

On Sunday night, Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

Mitchell: "Lost ya to the game I gotta face that"

The All-Star shooting guard had another phenomenal season, but the Jazz continue to come up short in the NBA Playoffs.

They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first-round in six games, while Luka Doncic did not even play in the first three games of the series.

This offseason, the Jazz traded All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, so the organization is going through big changes right now.

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire NBA but lost in the second-round to the Los Angeles Clippers.

