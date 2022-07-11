ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Shooting incident near Legacy Charter School prompts lockdown

By Matthew Causey
 4 days ago

A possible shooting incident near Legacy Charter School in Greenville this morning.

In a statement from Greenville police, they assured the public that there was no active shooter at the school, but Legacy was locked down and roadways closed in response to the potential shooting.

There is a large police presence in the area around the train station on Washington Street investigating the incident. An unidentified individual has been detained, and police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

One person has been detained potentially in connection to the shooting incident.

Greenville Police report that Robert Washington hopped the fence of Legacy Charter School, claiming he was being shot at. This prompted the school's closure, as students were ushered inside.

Washington also entered the building and was kept separate from the students.

Authorities found him unarmed in the school's cafeteria, and he is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.

No other arrests in connection to the case have been reported as of this time. More information as it becomes available.

