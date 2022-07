SIMSBURY, Conn. — The summer sun has been beating down this month, leaving crops thirsty for some rain. "We need a couple inches of rain. An inch a week is ideal and if you don't get that it builds up," said Don Tuller of Tulmeadow Farm in Simsbury. "Anything we can get would be an improvement over this," he said.

SIMSBURY, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO