These airlines will move to OIA’s new Terminal C once it opens
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport has announced which airlines will move to Terminal C.
The terminal will open over a two-week period, with international operations beginning Sept. 19 and domestic operations beginning Sept. 26.
The following airlines will be moving to the terminal later this year:
- Aer Lingus
- Azul
- Breeze Airways
- British Airways
- Emirates
- Gol
- Icelandair
- JetBlue
- Lufthansa
- Norse
Last week, the airport was awarded $50 million for its expansion of the new 15-gate terminal. The project will increase capacity, provide ADA-compliant facilities and more.
It will also generate 400 construction jobs, 500 permanent airport jobs and an estimated 2,000 regional jobs.
