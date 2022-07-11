ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These airlines will move to OIA’s new Terminal C once it opens

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
Terminal C (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport has announced which airlines will move to Terminal C.

The terminal will open over a two-week period, with international operations beginning Sept. 19 and domestic operations beginning Sept. 26.

The following airlines will be moving to the terminal later this year:

  • Aer Lingus
  • Azul
  • Breeze Airways
  • British Airways
  • Emirates
  • Gol
  • Icelandair
  • JetBlue
  • Lufthansa
  • Norse

Last week, the airport was awarded $50 million for its expansion of the new 15-gate terminal. The project will increase capacity, provide ADA-compliant facilities and more.

It will also generate 400 construction jobs, 500 permanent airport jobs and an estimated 2,000 regional jobs.

