‘They done drug her into the dark’: North Carolina woman killed in vicious dog attack

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman dog-sitting two pit bulls in North Carolina has died after the dogs attacked her.

Greensboro police told WGHP that Trena Peed had just let the two pit bulls she was dog-sitting into the backyard of her home when her neighbors heard her crying for help and called 911.

“All I heard was her screaming in the backyard. I ran over there to see what’s going on. All I heard was her yelling and the dogs attacking her. They done drug her into the dark,” the 911 caller said on the phone, WXII reported.

Peed’s daughter, Waynesha Peed, told WFMY that her mother was watching a friend’s relative’s dogs when she was attacked, and believes that the owner should face charges.

“That’s your responsibility,” Peed told the station. “Yeah, she was watching them (but) that’s still your responsibility.”

Greensboro police who arrived at the scene told WXII that they had to shoot and kill one of the attacking dogs. The other dog was placed in quarantine by Guilford County Animal Services.

“I’m not trying to cause nobody no heartache or nothing like that, but they say the dogs (were) vicious, I don’t know,” Helen Harris, Trena Peed’s mother, told WFMY. “I wasn’t there, but that’s what the police said, they (were) vicious that’s why they shot him.”

Police told WXII that they have not yet determined whether charges will be filed.

Waynesha started an online fundraising campaign to raise money for her mother’s funeral. She said that Peed had recently lost both of her sons two years apart in tragic car accidents.

