Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Symphony names new music director, conductor

By David Gay
 2 days ago
George Jackson – conductor; St Peter's Church; Hammersmith; London, UK; 9 April 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony recently announced that George Jackson will take over as the new music director and conductor of the symphony. According to a news release from the symphony, Jackson is expected to begin his tenure in September and will have an initial three-year term.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the search for the symphony’s new music director and conductor began after the symphony’s former director and conductor Jacomo Bairos ended his tenure with the symphony in November 2021. There were three finalists who participated in two performances each during the symphony’s 2022 season.

“The Amarillo Symphony Music Director Search Committee was impressed with all three of our finalists but unanimously and enthusiastically selected George Jackson as our next Music Director,” Jeff Booth, the leader of the symphony’s music director search committee, said in the release. “We were impressed with how he inspired our musicians and made his concerts a truly special experience. Off the podium, we viewed his ideas for the future of our Symphony and for collaboration with the other arts organizations in our area to be innovative and creative. We appreciate his vision for working with our youth and our schools. His excitement about taking on this position equals our excitement for the future of our Symphony with him as our new Music Director.”

According to the release, Jackson, who is based out of London, England, has been sought after as a guest with European orchestras and opera houses. Along with being the symphony’s conductor, Jackson will help with the symphony’s music program as well as its community outreach efforts.

“When I first conducted the Amarillo Symphony earlier this year, I knew immediately that this was a very special orchestra,” Jackson said. “I was impressed by their unique curiosity and hunger in their music-making and the possibilities offered by the outstanding Globe-News Center. It excites me how seriously the community of Amarillo takes its orchestra, and I am humbled to have been entrusted with the next chapter, particularly in celebrating the Symphony’s centenary next season. I am incredibly lucky to find a new musical family to call home and look forward to many happy years ahead.”

For more information about the Amarillo Symphony, visit its website.

