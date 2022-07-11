ROUGH NIGHT: Doenges Ford boys suffer 2 shutout losses

McClendon, Fox both hit doubles for Bartlesville

It’s been a long, long summer for the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians baseball team, which didn’t fare well after coming off one of its longest breaks of the season.

Coming off a full three days off, the Indians suffered back-to-back shutout losses to Marucci Midwest PWP, 15-0, and to the Oklahoma Drillers Bridges, 6-0, in Edmond.

The Indians (21-11-1) have suffered three straight losses for the first time this season.

But, prior to that, they had won in six straight outings and in 16 of their previous 21 games.

Thursday’s outcome appeared to belong in the “mama-told-me-there’d-be-days-like-this” category.

The Indians wrap up Saturday their weekend roadtrip.

On Sunday, Bartlesville is scheduled to play host at 5 p.m. to the Oklahoma College League All-Start game.

The Indians also are set to be home Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Their major remaining opportunity starts July 20 when they begin play in the Stan Musial World Series.

John Pannell coaches the Indians along with his staff of Jason Moore, Brad Hancock and Jared Baughn, as well as other volunteers.

Following are summaries of Thursday’s contests.

Marucci Midwest 15, Indians 0

In the previous meeting this season, the Indiana and Marucci battled with passionate determination to a 2-2 tie.

But, in Thursday’s rematch, Marucci streaked to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and kept hurtling to victory.

Evan McClendon, Bartlesville’s leading hitter on the season, poked a double to try to jump-start the offense.Karson Lee added a single to round out the Indians’ hitting attack.

Kaeden Young and Alan Covarrubias drew two and one walks, respectively as the Indians left four runners stranded.Barrick Leu hammered a triple and drove in two runs for Marucci. Austin Reams and Stephen Johnson added three RBIs each; Kendyn Fredien scored four runs.

Pannell called on three pitchers — Cole Hancock, Hayden Catlin and Haden Fiddler — to try to tame the Marucci offense.

But, nothing short of an arctic blizzard could have done that.

Fiddler didn’t give up a hit or a run during his 0.2 innings of work.

Oklahoma Drillers Bridges 6, Indians 0

Once again, hitting woes plagued the Indians, allowing the Drillers to slowly pull away in the latter innings.

Luke Fox lashed a double for Bartlesville’s noisiest hit, followed by Keegan Woods and Hancock with a single apiece.Fox, Harrison Clark and Jace Thompson also each drew a walk.

Bartlesville’s offensive sputterings expand back to June 22. In 10 games since then, the Indians have scored less than four runs seven times and less than five runs eight times.

By comparison, in their 10 games previous to that, they averaged 7.7 runs scored per game.

For the drillers, Kash Vanbrunt belted a triple, two singles and drove in two runs for the Drillers. Riley Matheson added a double and two RBIs.

Easton Ford pitched a three-hitter, with three walks and eight strikeouts for the Drillers.

Matthew Winters started on the bump for the Indians and turned in a gritty effort. During his four-inning stint, he gave up seven hits, no walks, two earned runs (two others unearned) and struck out three.

Josh Weber finished up the final 2.0 innings, scattering three hits, one walk and two runs, while whiffing two.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: ROUGH NIGHT: Doenges Ford boys suffer 2 shutout losses