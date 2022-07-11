ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

ROUGH NIGHT: Doenges Ford boys suffer 2 shutout losses

By Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago

McClendon, Fox both hit doubles for Bartlesville

It’s been a long, long summer for the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians baseball team, which didn’t fare well after coming off one of its longest breaks of the season.

Coming off a full three days off, the Indians suffered back-to-back shutout losses to Marucci Midwest PWP, 15-0, and to the Oklahoma Drillers Bridges, 6-0, in Edmond.

The Indians (21-11-1) have suffered three straight losses for the first time this season.

But, prior to that, they had won in six straight outings and in 16 of their previous 21 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08jmUG_0gbeJQDx00

Thursday’s outcome appeared to belong in the “mama-told-me-there’d-be-days-like-this” category.

The Indians wrap up Saturday their weekend roadtrip.

On Sunday, Bartlesville is scheduled to play host at 5 p.m. to the Oklahoma College League All-Start game.

The Indians also are set to be home Monday and Wednesday evenings.

Their major remaining opportunity starts July 20 when they begin play in the Stan Musial World Series.

John Pannell coaches the Indians along with his staff of Jason Moore, Brad Hancock and Jared Baughn, as well as other volunteers.

Following are summaries of Thursday’s contests.

Marucci Midwest 15, Indians 0

In the previous meeting this season, the Indiana and Marucci battled with passionate determination to a 2-2 tie.

But, in Thursday’s rematch, Marucci streaked to a 9-0 lead in the first inning and kept hurtling to victory.

Evan McClendon, Bartlesville’s leading hitter on the season, poked a double to try to jump-start the offense.Karson Lee added a single to round out the Indians’ hitting attack.

Kaeden Young and Alan Covarrubias drew two and one walks, respectively as the Indians left four runners stranded.Barrick Leu hammered a triple and drove in two runs for Marucci. Austin Reams and Stephen Johnson added three RBIs each; Kendyn Fredien scored four runs.

Pannell called on three pitchers — Cole Hancock, Hayden Catlin and Haden Fiddler — to try to tame the Marucci offense.

But, nothing short of an arctic blizzard could have done that.

Fiddler didn’t give up a hit or a run during his 0.2 innings of work.

Oklahoma Drillers Bridges 6, Indians 0

Once again, hitting woes plagued the Indians, allowing the Drillers to slowly pull away in the latter innings.

Luke Fox lashed a double for Bartlesville’s noisiest hit, followed by Keegan Woods and Hancock with a single apiece.Fox, Harrison Clark and Jace Thompson also each drew a walk.

Bartlesville’s offensive sputterings expand back to June 22. In 10 games since then, the Indians have scored less than four runs seven times and less than five runs eight times.

By comparison, in their 10 games previous to that, they averaged 7.7 runs scored per game.

For the drillers, Kash Vanbrunt belted a triple, two singles and drove in two runs for the Drillers. Riley Matheson added a double and two RBIs.

Easton Ford pitched a three-hitter, with three walks and eight strikeouts for the Drillers.

Matthew Winters started on the bump for the Indians and turned in a gritty effort. During his four-inning stint, he gave up seven hits, no walks, two earned runs (two others unearned) and struck out three.

Josh Weber finished up the final 2.0 innings, scattering three hits, one walk and two runs, while whiffing two.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: ROUGH NIGHT: Doenges Ford boys suffer 2 shutout losses

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
TULSA, OK
WGAU

Oklahoma woman awakens on bridge, 60 feet above Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is being evaluated in a Tulsa-area hospital after police said she awoke at around 10 a.m. Sunday in a precarious position. According to KOKI-TV, the woman awoke on the 71st Street Bridge, roughly 60 feet above water that measured only about 2 feet in depth.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Claremore man found in different state

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
CLAREMORE, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma woman’s intricate quilt to be sent to Queen

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman’s recent project will soon be in the presence of royalty. Devida Bushrod was born in Hampshire, England but now lives in Tulsa with her family. Bushrod decided to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by making an intricate quilt of Queen Elizabeth....
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Edmond, OK
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
KTUL

10-year-old Skiatook boy dies from brain tumor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 10-year-old Skiatook boy passed away on the night of July 6. Cash Dean was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was fighting for his life. His mother and father were having to drive to Oklahoma City five days a week for six weeks of treatment.
SKIATOOK, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Rock On with Free Tickets to Rocklahoma 2022!

It's time again to melt your face off during the 15th annual Rocklahoma music festival, and we have a chance for you to win tickets!. Rocklahoma will take place September 2-4, 2022, in Pryor, Oklahoma, with a lineup featuring Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown and more. How to Play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rough Night#Baseball#Sports#Bartlesville Doenges#Indians
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Delaware County fatal crash, Tulsa school audit, fundraiser for some special athletes and food trucks swelter in the heat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead in Delaware County following a crash between a utility terrain vehicle and an SUV. The crash occurred Saturday night around 9:30p on US 412 Alternate and South 590 Road. Officials say 19-year-old Lonnie Bridges of Kansas, Oklahoma was killed after failing to yield to the oncoming SUV. 18-year-old Jada Jones was a passenger in the UTV and was treated and released at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vandals damage Hudson Lake water mixers

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville says vandals have made it more difficult for the water department to keep smelly algae at bay on Hudson Lake. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said their machines that churn lake water and prevent algae from forming were recently vandalized. The algae,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
World Series
KTUL

18-year-old dies after Creek County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after a wreck near Bristow on July 6 around 4:15 p.m. A 19-year-old was driving a 2021 Chevy Tahoe with passengers Abreanna Proberts, 18, and a 16-year-old. A woman driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

HOLD MY BEER: Tulsa PD searches for beer thief

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a beer thief. Surveillance cameras captured a man running out of a QuikTrip near Highway 412 and Gilcrease Museum Road last week. After running out the front doors with two packs of Bud Light and a smile on his face, police...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Three families displaced after fire tears through Sapulpa property

SAPULPA, Okla. — A house fire in Sapulpa displaced three families Monday morning. The property owner, Jerry Taylor, said he owns the lot and housed low-income families. He said the agreement was to keep the yard clean and pay utilities. Over the weekend, his son-in-law informed the families because the yard isn’t being kept up and clear of junk, they were being evicted.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gas leak in west Tulsa causes Union to be shut down

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] has confirmed a gas leak in west Tulsa, on the corner of South Union Avenue and West 51st Street. “They are closing Union near the construction area,” said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department. “Hazmat is on scene. ONG has been notified.”
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

716
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy