Eight people hospitalized in three crashes north of Portage

ENDEAVOR, Wis. — Eight people were hospitalized after three different crashes on I-39 Sunday north of Portage.

Marquette County Sheriff’s officials said a northbound vehicle lost control, crossed the median, rolled over and struck a southbound vehicle near mile-marker 102.

At around 12:40 p.m., police received calls about multiple crashes at the scene. A northbound semi had slowed down when approaching the scene of the crash and was rear-ended. The vehicle that crashed into the semi was then also rear-ended.

The crash closed I-39 in both directions for a short period of time Sunday.

A 28-year-old Beloit woman and three children were taken to Portage Hospital with minor injuries. A 61-year-old Pewaukee man was taken by MedFlight to Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passengers who were with the man were taken to Portage Hospital with minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation into the incident.

