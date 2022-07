Workers at a Starbucks coffee shop in Biddeford have voted to unionize, making them the first Starbucks workers to take that step in Maine. According to the National Labor Relations Board, the workers voted nine-to-three in support of the union. They petitioned the NLRB to unionize in May, and wrote in a letter to their company CEO that they are "overworked, underpaid and burnt out to the core."

BIDDEFORD, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO