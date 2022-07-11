ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddyville, IA

Southeast Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation

By KTVO News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge following an insurance fraud investigation. Stephen Allen Allgood Jr., 33, of Eddyville, has...

KCJJ

Red light violation leads to drug and weapons charge against Ottumwa man

A traffic violation has led to criminal charges against an Ottumway man. Coralville Police made a traffic stop on 21-year old D’Anthony Coleman after he ran a red light on Coral Ridge Avenue at 2nd Street Tuesday night. He allegedly admitted to officers that his driving status was barred and was unable to provide proof of insurance. Police verified Coleman’s driving status to be barred as an habitual offender through October 26th and suspended for failure to pay fines.
OTTUMWA, IA
kttn.com

Man who eluded authorities for several days has criminal history in Iowa

The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.
DUNLAP, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Charged with Felony Weapon Possession

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
MARION COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Police Department Being Sued By High-Ranking State Official

Last week, a story we reported said two individual Des Moines police officers were suing Black Live Matter protesters as a result of a 2020 incident that they claimed left them unable to properly respond to other incidents at the time. This civil suit involved only the two police officers, but a new lawsuit involves the collective Des Moines Police Department, its chief, and the city of Des Moines, and it has been filed by none other than the Assistant attorney general of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
kttn.com

Suspect being sought in connection with stolen vehicle arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s Department

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday arrested a man being sought since Thursday in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was arrested around noon on Saturday at a barn near Highway 6 and Northeast 70th Avenue. Sheriff Rodney Herring said Lasley was taken into custody without incident. Lasley had no weapons at the time of his arrest.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Charged With Auto Theft, Burglary

An Ottumwa man is facing several charges stemming from three incidents in late June and early July. According to court documents, at around 7:48 a.m. on June 27, 26 year old Jedakyah Daniel Ponce allegedly broke into a truck at a residence on E. 2nd Street, by crawling through the window. He then stole the truck and drove it away. The truck was later found with the license plates removed in an attempt to conceal it. The estimated value of the truck was $10,000. Incident reports then allege that around 6 a.m. on July 7, Ponce entered the garage of an occupied residence on Kenwood Street while the occupants were asleep, and stole several items.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Highway 5 identified

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The tractor-trailer driver who died in a crash at the intersection of Highway 5 and Interstate 35 on Monday night has been identified. Twenty-five-year-old Kyle Stewart, of Des Moines, died at the scene, according to police. The crash was reported at about 6:51 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Upcoming Ottumwa rifle raffle causes concerns

OTTUMWA, Iowa — When Dennis Wegner found out The Wapello County Republican Party was holding a Rifle Raffle on July 16, he was shocked. My first thought was you got to be kidding,” said Wegner. “After the mass shootings with assault rifles in Buffalo and Texas, I thought you got to be kidding. This cannot be real. It is dangerous to be offered as a raffle prize.”
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri officers undergo active school shooter training

MEMPHIS, Mo. — More than a dozen northeast Missouri law enforcement officers underwent training this week that they hope they'll never have to use. A total of 15 officers from the Memphis Police Department and Scotland County Sheriff's Office took part in active school shooter training all day Tuesday.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
kelo.com

Iowa police officers sue protesters

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — There’s a new twist on the George Floyd protests. Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, accusing them of assault.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

25-year-old Iowan injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Norwalk woman was involved in a serious crash Friday night after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Madison Stogdill was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate...
NORWALK, IA
KCCI.com

Semi-truck crash closes part of Interstate 80

DES MOINES, Iowa — The westbound lanes Interstate 80 at the 113 mile marker are closed due to a crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A detour is in place. Crews are cleaning up a semi-truck involved in the crash. Further information is not yet available.
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Grooms’ Probation Revoked, Sentenced To 10 Years

An Ottumwa man convicted of a 2014 sex offense has had his probation revoked and his original sentence imposed. According to Wapello County Attorney Rueben Neff, 26 year old Kraigen Grooms was facing revocation of his probation, imposed following his guilty plea in an infamous 2014 sex abuse case. Kelly Ashton, Grooms’ probation officer, testified to numerous violations committed by Grooms. These included failure to comply with mental health treatment, failure to report as directed, failure to comply with GPS monitoring, failure to comply with substance use restrictions, and failing to maintain adequate employment or schooling.
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

2 hurt when car rear-ends front-end loader south of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Mo. — Two people were hurt late Thursday morning when a car rear-ended a front-end loader in Scotland County. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Route MM, one-and-a-half miles south of Memphis. State troopers said both vehicles were northbound when a car driven by Burbert Fountain, 82,...
MEMPHIS, MO

