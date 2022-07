The incident happened at about 3:00 p.m. at Avenue 12 and Road 34 1/2. According to California Highway Patrol, Renteria and a woman were driving eastbound in a Saturn Ion. For reasons currently unknown, the Saturn sideswiped a Dodge Caliber and then collided head-on with a Chevrolet Traverse. The force of the impact caused Renteria and the woman passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. Another woman and two children, from the Chevrolet, were also injured.

MADERA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO