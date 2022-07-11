Man shot late Friday on N Birdneck in VB

Correction: Police incorrectly shared the date and time of this shooting. It happened on Friday night.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was critically hurt in a shooting late Friday night on N. Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police say they responded around 10:30 p.m. to N. Birdneck at Hope Avenue, near the Food Lion shopping center between Virginia Beach Blvd. and Norfolk Avenue.

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to his upper body and he was in “critical but stable condition” at the hospital as of Monday morning.

The case is still under investigation and no suspect information is available at this time.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

