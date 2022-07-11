Iowa Student Loan offers advice for financing college

(Radio Iowa) – Inflation in June hit a record peak above nine percent and Iowa educators expect more students will arrive at school next month without adequate supplies. Beth Hanson is an elementary school teacher in Lake Mills. “We’re seeing a lot of kids who just need that assistance,” she says. “not just monetarily, but socially and emotionally, needing all those things.” Hanson says classroom performance can be diminished if a student feels ashamed or shunned because of what they don’t have. “You do a lot of talking, you look into their situation. We a lot of times will even talk to families, see what they need,” Hanson says. “Sometimes we may not even know what they need until we start talking to the right people and I think that’s what’s important.”

IOWA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO