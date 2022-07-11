ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Student Loan offers advice for financing college

kjan.com
 2 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – The fall semester won’t start for several weeks at the state’s colleges and universities, but now is a key time in the financial planning process. The C-E-O of Iowa Student Loan, Steve McCullough, says parents and students need to do some research when it comes to student loans....

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Iowa schools prepare to help more students with classroom supplies

(Radio Iowa) – Inflation in June hit a record peak above nine percent and Iowa educators expect more students will arrive at school next month without adequate supplies. Beth Hanson is an elementary school teacher in Lake Mills. “We’re seeing a lot of kids who just need that assistance,” she says. “not just monetarily, but socially and emotionally, needing all those things.” Hanson says classroom performance can be diminished if a student feels ashamed or shunned because of what they don’t have. “You do a lot of talking, you look into their situation. We a lot of times will even talk to families, see what they need,” Hanson says. “Sometimes we may not even know what they need until we start talking to the right people and I think that’s what’s important.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa DNR sending firefighters to Alaska, Texas and Colorado

(UPDATED; Radio Iowa) – More than a dozen Iowans are helping to fight wildfires in three other states this month as part of a nationwide partnership program. Ryan Schlater, a fire specialist with the Iowa D-N-R, says six Iowans are rotating in groups of three to west Texas, where the Dempsey Fire has scorched thousands of acres of forests. Another two-person Iowa crew is fighting wildfires in Colorado. “We have six that are in Alaska on a 20-person hand crew, which is mixed in with Missouri Department of Conservation and the Mark Twain National Forest folks,” Schlater says, “and they will be there for 21 days.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

State asking for help in dealing with influx of fentanyl

(Radio Iowa) – In a follow-up to our previous report, the State of Iowa is ramping up public awareness efforts in response to an influx of fake prescription drugs laced with fentanyl that have shown up in the state. Public Safety Commissioner, Steven Bayens says the pills are produced mainly in Mexico. “The pill presses used by the cartels can create nearly flawless reproductions of common prescription drugs. As a result, even our own agents are now trained to treat every prescription pill they encounter, like it contains fentanyl,” Bayens says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Rental options tighten with housing market

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s housing market has been a boon for people selling houses — but the supply shortage of houses is also showing up in the rental market. Anne Bacon is the chief executive officer of IMPACT, which helps low-income residents in central Iowa. She said lower-income Iowans are seeing higher rent prices, with fewer options due to lower supply. “Many thousands of families were in apartments they could afford, who were living a life that was doable, and then the pandemic hit and suddenly they cannot afford where they’re living. But there aren’t any affordable housing units available in their price range,” she says.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Education
kjan.com

Gov. Reynolds and officials warn Iowans of dangerous Fentanyl and fake pills

UPDATED – Governor Kim Reynolds held a news conference today to highlight a dramatic increase in fentanyl-laced fake opioid pills that have flooded the state. It comes on the heels of the arrest of five residents of Cass County on federal indictments for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in a ring discovered after overdose deaths in Cass and Shelby Counties. “Fentanyl is here and the threat is real. In our major metro areas, and in our small towns, no community is immune,” Reynolds says.
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Abortion rights supporters and opponents demonstrate at state capitol

(Radio Iowa) – Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the Iowa Capitol on Sunday afternoon to protest attempts to restrict abortion. Among the speakers, Jean Swenson said her mother told her stories from before the Roe versus Wade decision, when Iowans had to travel to Chicago or New York to get abortions, or they would try to perform abortions themselves, which could be very risky. Swenson said, “But we will never go back to those days because abortion rights are human rights.”
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Tonight’s full moon promises to be the biggest, brightest of 2022

(Radio Iowa) – Before hitting the hay tonight (Wednesday), Iowans should be sure to check out the July “supermoon,” what promises to be the biggest and brightest of the year. Peter Geiger, editor of the Farmer’s Almanac, says tonight’s gem in the sky is known as the “Buck Moon.” Geiger says, “That’s because the velvety antlers of the male deer that start to sprout in the springtime, by the time we get to July, they’re pointed and they’re hardened.”
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Federal Student Loans#Plus Loan#Iowa Student Loan
kjan.com

Hotter, drier weather likely ahead for Iowa into August

(Radio Iowa) – The long-range forecasts are calling for hot and dry conditions to persist likely into August for Iowa and the rest of the Missouri River basin. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says the outlook for the next month shows plenty of summertime heat for much of the nation’s midsection.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy