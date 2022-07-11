ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

‘They done drug her into the dark’: North Carolina woman killed in vicious dog attack

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWiaB_0gbeI8hZ00

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman dog-sitting two pit bulls in North Carolina has died after the dogs attacked her.

Greensboro police told WGHP that Trena Peed had just let the two pit bulls she was dog-sitting into the backyard of her home when her neighbors heard her crying for help and called 911.

“All I heard was her screaming in the backyard. I ran over there to see what’s going on. All I heard was her yelling and the dogs attacking her. They done drug her into the dark,” the 911 caller said on the phone, WXII reported.

Peed’s daughter, Waynesha Peed, told WFMY that her mother was watching a friend’s relative’s dogs when she was attacked, and believes that the owner should face charges.

“That’s your responsibility,” Peed told the station. “Yeah, she was watching them (but) that’s still your responsibility.”

Greensboro police who arrived at the scene told WXII that they had to shoot and kill one of the attacking dogs. The other dog was placed in quarantine by Guilford County Animal Services.

“I’m not trying to cause nobody no heartache or nothing like that, but they say the dogs (were) vicious, I don’t know,” Helen Harris, Trena Peed’s mother, told WFMY. “I wasn’t there, but that’s what the police said, they (were) vicious that’s why they shot him.”

Police told WXII that they have not yet determined whether charges will be filed.

Waynesha started an online fundraising campaign to raise money for her mother’s funeral. She said that Peed had recently lost both of her sons two years apart in tragic car accidents.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
maggrand.com

North Carolina dog-sitter fatally mauled by two Pit bulls

A woman in North Carolina was fatally mauled by two pit bulls she was dog-sitting just two days after she was warned by her mother to stop watching the animals, according to reports. The 46-year-old victim, Trena Peed, who recently lost two sons in car accidents two years apart, let...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
107K+
Followers
112K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy