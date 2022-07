Sad news from the world of music as Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has announced that his wife Linda has died at 55 years old. Kramer had taken a leave of absence from the famed rock band. It had been previously announced that he would not be part of the band’s residency in Las Vegas. He called it a “temporary leave of absence” back in March. Kramer noted at the time he was going to be focusing on his family.

