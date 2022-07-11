ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray receives high praise from Larry Fitzgerald

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a fan in Larry Fitzgerald.

The former Cardinals wide receiver recently praised his former teammate on the NFL Network, saying that Murray was  "for sure" the long-term guy at quarterback for Arizona.

"There's nobody in the game as talented, and that has as diverse an array of abilities in terms of his athleticism and his ability to throw the ball going left or right," Fitzgerald said on NFL Total Access . "He's immensely talented. He's a guy that everyone around the league has to prepare differently for."

Murray and the Cardinals have had a tumultuous offseason as the quarterback has fought for a new contract in Arizona, a contract that would make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL .

More: Larry Fitzgerald turned down playing for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians says

Fitzgerald, who last played in 2020, likes his former team's chances in 2022.

"I really like where they're positioned," Fitzgerald said. "Obviously the schedule is really tough early on in the season, they're going to be without Hop (DeAndre Hopkins), but I know Kyler has the ability and the fortitude to be able to lift this team up."

The Cardinals open the season with games against the Kansas City Chiefs at home on Sept. 11  before playing at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 and then hosting the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Arizona takes on the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 4 and hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

It plays at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

More: Larry Fitzgerald responds to 'classless' retiring comment, shows different side on Twitter

The Cardinals will be without Hopkins for the first six games of the season after the star wide receiver was suspended in the offseason .

Fitzgerald, however, thinks the team can still have a strong season.

"You bring in Hollywood (Marquise Brown), Zach Ertz is now coming into his second year, better acclimated with the system. James Conner is fully healthy going back into the year," he said.

Interestingly, Fitzgerald shot down a rumor in March that he stopped playing football because of conflicts with Murray.

"This isn't factual information," Fitzgerald tweeted. "Have never had a problem with a teammate in 30 years of competitive sports."

More: Larry Fitzgerald addresses rumor he stopped playing due to Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray receives high praise from Larry Fitzgerald

