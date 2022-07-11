Controversial vote on exclusionary zoning postponed after error by Gainesville officials

A public hearing scheduled for Wednesday where elected leaders were poised to approve a controversial plan that would end single-family neighborhood zoning citywide has been postponed.

Gainesville officials advertised the much-anticipated meeting on July 5 in The Gainesville Sun to rid exclusionary zoning, a notification process that is required by law.

But there was one issue: The day of the meeting was wrong.

Interim City Manager Cynthia W. Curry said the meeting must now be re-advertised to meet legal requirements, a process that could take weeks and potentially put the changes in jeopardy.

The Gainesville City Commission had originally scheduled the special meeting for July 13, where they would have the first of two required votes to change the city’s comprehensive plan.

All signs have pointed toward commissioners approving the plan, as four of the seven members have already signaled their support for the concept of eliminating all single-family exclusionary zoning, which could impact up to 63% of Gainesville's residential properties and their neighborhoods.

The plan would create a “neighborhood residential” zoning district, which would allow multi-family housing of up to four units per lot in every single-family neighborhood if a developer chooses.

The zoning change would allow the same density that is currently allowed in historic Black neighborhoods that do not have exclusionary single-family zoning, like Pleasant Street and Fifth Avenue.

Advocates say their goal is to generate more units and help with affordable housing, but say it won't be an overnight fix. They also argue for allowing multi-family properties outside historically single-family neighborhoods, saying that it creates more diversity.

The postponed meeting, which doesn't have a rescheduled date yet, also creates other issues, explained City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut.

Chestnut said there isn't enough time now for the commission to get in the two necessary votes for the zoning change until after the August election. The commission has four seats up for grabs, including mayor, though new leaders won't be sworn in until January.

Several commissioners have pushed off lesser controversial decisions, such as naming charter officer positions like the city manager, citing the upcoming election and new officials set to take office.

Chestnut, who has previously spoken out against the plan, said it would be in poor taste if the votes were held prior to new leaders taking office.

“This commission would actually be a lame-duck commission, really,” she said. “And should a lame-duck commission make substantive policy changes when a new commission has already been elected?”

Proponents, who have spent years studying the issue while in office, disagree.

“We were elected for the full terms to do our duty as city commissioners,” Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos said. “We weren’t elected to only do a partial term.”

Mayor Lauren Poe had similar thoughts.

"We were elected for a full term and should be expected to work through the remainder of our terms, which ends in January," he said. "In other words, I will continue to do my job until it is no longer my job."

Commissioner David Arreola said Monday he was disappointed to see Chestnut "dither and delay in our response to the housing crisis."

“Housing is a human right, not a political bargaining chip," he said. "My main concern, along with the majority of my fellow commissioners, is about helping people find homes and we need to vote as soon as possible on this important issue."

It's unclear when the city plans to re-run the ad to notice the meeting. It must be published at least 10 days in advance. If approved by the commission, the proposed plan must also go to Tallahassee for review. After that, a second notice for the final reading would have to run before a final vote.

