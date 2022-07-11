ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Three dead in car collision on I-80 in Poconos

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
A collision on Interstate 80 has left three dead in Carbon County, Pennsylvania State Police announced Monday.

According to a release from PSP, troopers from the Fern Ridge barracks were dispatched to mile marker 276 on I-80 eastbound in Kidder Township for a fatal motor vehicle crash at 12:48 a.m. on July 11.

Two vehicles, a commercial vehicle and a passenger van, were involved. The operator of the commercial vehicle, a 34-Year-old male from New Columbia, PA, was found to be deceased. Two passengers of the van, a 73-year-old female from Newark, NJ and a 36-year-old male from Passaic, NJ, were also found to be deceased.

Troopers provided medical assistance to numerous passengers prior to EMS workers arriving on scene. PSP noted that the operator of the passenger van was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

All surviving passengers were taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for medical treatment.

The names of the deceased individuals will be released at a later date, pending the notification of their next of kin.

Police report that the crash, which resulted in major impact damage for both vehicles, is under investigation, and that further details will be released when they are available.

Troopers at the scene were assisted by the Troop N Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Troop N's Forensic Services Unit, the Lake Harmony Fire Department, the Albrightsville Fire Department, Lake Harmony EMS, White Haven EMS, and Pocono Mountain Regional EMS.

