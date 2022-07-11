ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Injured Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. won't rule out playing in first All-Star Game

By Joe Frisario
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fccL3_0gbeGu2u00

Dreaming big started at a young age for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The charismatic Miami Marlins second baseman used to muse about being an All-Star when he was a child, hitting rocks with sticks behind his home in the Bahamas.

“I feel like I was dreaming about being an All-Star since I was like 4 or 5-years-old,” Chisholm said. “When I was like, behind my house, throwing up rocks and like hitting them with a flat stick. Saying, I was hitting home runs in certain counts.

Like, 3-2, bottom of the ninth in the All-Star Game, and hitting a walk-off homer.”

Chisholm’s boyhood dream is now a reality.

The 24-year-old has been voted by the fans to be the National League’s starting second baseman in the All-Star Game.

The Marlins will be well represented as right-hander Sandy Alcantara has also been selected for the Midsummer Classic, set for July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Recent:Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani puts on a show for Miami Marlins fans

Alcantara is having a Cy Young Award-worthy season with his 9-3 record and 1.73 ERA. The 26-year-old paces the Major Leagues with 130 1/3 innings and two complete games.

This is the second time Alcantara has been selected, and he’s making a strong case to be the National League starting pitcher.

“Second All-Star Game,” Alcantara told reporters in New York after his start on Sunday against the Mets. “I feel so happy because they know the job I have been doing. I think I deserve it. I have to go there, have fun and enjoy the game.”

Chisholm, the first player from the Bahamas ever selected by fans to start the All-Star Game, is all about fun.

The left-handed hitting infielder constantly displays his personality. Whether it’s his blue hair, his flashy jewelry, and sporty sunglasses, Jazz is comfortable being Jazz.

“I’m just excited because I know how hard I’ve worked to get to where I’m at right now,” Chisholm said. “The road was kind of long, but I’m here now. It’s just exciting to make history and be a part of it.”

There’s no questioning Chisholm’s skillset. He’s the Marlins’ most dynamic player, able to alter a game with his speed, power and defense.

He’s batting .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIS, 12 stolen bases and a better than league-average OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of .860.

But Chisholm hasn’t played since June 28. He’s been on the injured list since June 29 with a right lower-back strain. Chisholm has been rehabbing his back at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter, and he’s hopeful of returning to the field this week.

He’s also not ruling out playing in the All-Star Game.

“My back right now is feeling alright,” Chisholm said. “I think I might be able to get on the field by [this] week. So, I feel like I should be able to play in the game.”

If we’ve learned anything about Chisholm it’s not to count him out. Entering the season, the Marlins wanted Chisholm to prove himself, so they had him hitting ninth for the few weeks of the season.

That didn’t last long, and batting either first or second, he quickly emerged, statistically, as one of the best players at his position.

“I feel like I can go a lot further than I am now,” he said. “I always say I can be a 40/40 [home run/stolen bases] guy, if I really focus the whole year. No distractions. No anything. Just go out there and play baseball. That was always my goal. So, I’m going to keep that as my goal and my ceiling.”

From a marketing standpoint, Chisholm playing will bring tremendous attention to the Miami Marlins’ organization, as well as his own brand.

Chisholm connects with the fans, and has become one of the most recognizable young faces in the sport. The fans responded so much to him that they voted him into the All-Star Game as a starter.

That’s tough to do in a market that is lukewarm on supporting the Marlins. Marcell Ozuna was the last Marlins’ position player voted by the fans as an All-Star starter.

That came in 2017, the year Giancarlo Stanton was the National League Most Valuable Player. Stanton did start that All-Star Game, which was played in Miami, as the designated hitter. But that was a manager decision.

“My message to the fans is, ‘I love you guys. You guys are always behind me, no matter how down I’m going or how up I am. You guys are always behind me. I love you guys and I thank you guys for all the support you always give me.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Officially Passes A Cardinals Legend In MLB History

One day after tying St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial on the all-time extra-base hits list, Albert Pujols has passed him. With a seventh inning double last night off of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, Pujols picked up his 1,378th extra-base hit and now stands alone in third place. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Tied A Cardinals Legend Over The Weekend

Albert Pujols continues to etch his name in the baseball history books. The future Hall-of-Famer hit a bit of a snag at the plate in June, but now he appears to be heating up again. The St. Louis Cardinals brought him back home as a guy who they could use...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

NL HR leader Kyle Schwarber will rep Phillies in Home Run Derby

The National League leader in home runs will represent the Phillies in the 2022 Home Run Derby as Kyle Schwarber announced Tuesday via Instagram that he will participate. Schwarber, whose 28 longballs trail only AL leader Aaron Judge's 30, had been weighing the pros and cons. He entered the Derby...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Steve Garvey Becomes First 2-Time All-Star Game MVP

On July 11, 1978, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Steve Garvey became the first two-time MVP in MLB All-Star Game history. Garvey batted fifth for the National League and went 2-for-3 with a triple, walk and two RBI. His two-run single in the bottom of the third tied the game, and the NL never looked back from there as they went on to win, 7-3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Pujols, Gorman home runs power St. Louis past Dodgers 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy